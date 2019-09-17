As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Telemus Capital Cut Its Position by $779,205; Magnetar Financial Increased Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $5.75 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 168,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76 million, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 1.21M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, down from 55,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.98. About 5.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Takes the Punches While Rest of Silicon Valley Ducks; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 188,051 shares. Fisher Asset Lc accumulated 401,303 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 695,120 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 31,588 were accumulated by Bank Of Hawaii. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Inv has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,025 shares. 2,695 are held by Rech And Management. Parkwood Ltd Liability stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Retiree Tru has 9,933 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 30,405 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Synovus Financial invested in 0.3% or 103,262 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 2.09% or 83,946 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co accumulated 143,265 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Gw Henssler & Limited invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 283,760 shares to 677,941 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 4,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 6.85M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 37,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.21 million shares. 650,176 were accumulated by Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 35,460 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers holds 14,215 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd reported 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 257 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 29,759 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sabal Tru accumulated 15,440 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 27,760 shares to 25,984 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,221 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.