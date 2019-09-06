As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Regional Management (RM) Stake by $917,184; Valuation Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 38,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 231,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 192,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 32,548 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $187.3. About 9.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook has always been one big swindle; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe; 19/03/2018 – Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a firm used by the Trump campaign, for misuse of data; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 18/03/2018 – The reported move would follow similar bans from tech giants Google and Facebook; 26/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE COMMENTS ON PHONE CALL FROM MACRON ON FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: #Facebook to move into big #WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent Cap Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 65,412 shares. Matarin Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Qs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 14,244 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 87,925 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 156,500 shares. 49,011 are held by Millennium Ltd Llc. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 19,583 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 17,389 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 26,840 shares. Basswood Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 52,510 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company invested in 1,408 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 387 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. Beck Robert William bought 5,000 shares worth $132,890. 29,220 shares were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C., worth $792,739 on Thursday, August 8.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.