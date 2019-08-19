As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Investment House Lifted Holding; Smithfield Trust Company Cut Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $4.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77 million, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 6.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS A YEAR AGO CARRIED OUT INTERNAL AUDIT TO SEE THAT ALL DATA HAD BEEN DELETED & GAVE FACEBOOK A CERTIFICATE TO THIS EFFECT; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook hit further as wider tech sector recovers; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it:; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 4.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT

