As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.06 Million; Union Bankshares Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $457,160

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 4.46M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says earnings, Snap and Facebook’s management rescued the social media giant from its data-mining rut; 23/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan E&C Leaders Send Formal Invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Associates Llc invested in 7,401 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mcf Advsr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 476 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 0.01% or 1,628 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 587,921 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 59,701 shares. Hilltop invested in 17,277 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc has 53,829 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 139,359 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 21,597 shares stake. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,900 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs invested in 0.02% or 12,401 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Richard C Young And Company Limited has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 2,400 shares stake.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,875 shares to 41,469 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,303 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 272,350 shares to 298,150 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.