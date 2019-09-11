As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Decreased Holding; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lowered Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) by $924,040 as Market Value Rose

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 8.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 21/03/2018 – Understanding the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Story: QuickTake; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 8,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 48,822 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.64. About 649,923 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey American Water Wants Customers to Know Their Water is Safe to Drink – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “California American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky-High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $245.56M for 23.38 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) by 5,448 shares to 54,240 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) by 10,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.