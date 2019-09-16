As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Stake; Franklin Covey Co (FC) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Raised Holding by $1.18 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 17,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 18,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, down from 35,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $186.07. About 5.27 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More Impactful; 23/03/2018 – The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg: ‘There Will Always Be Bad Actors’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism – ‘extremely glib’; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 35,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The institutional investor held 881,276 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.96 million, up from 845,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 19,791 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whitnell And has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.04% or 1,623 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.34% stake. Baillie Gifford Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15.95M shares. Intl Sarl stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.15% or 695,120 shares. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 32,109 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 3.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,000 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested in 5,900 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,936 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. First Interstate Bancshares owns 27,714 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 2,202 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 473,411 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.76M shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $39.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Franklin Covey to Report Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on March 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Increased An Energizing 122% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.