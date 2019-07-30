As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut by $6.56 Million Its Holding; Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Celanese (CE) Holding by $673,750 as Shares Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 785,139 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 64,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook, former employee alleges in report; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 27/03/2018 – Vero, billed as an alternative app to Facebook, allows image sharing free from ads and free from data-driven algorithms; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 21/03/2018 – Fin24: Breaking up with Facebook is harder than it looks; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university tussled with academic at heart of Facebook scandal; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe

