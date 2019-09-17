As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 39,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $186.34. About 6.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES OTHER COMPANIES WILL FOLLOW FACEBOOK’S DECISION

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 508,706 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 51,446 shares to 146,854 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares to 36,816 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,425 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

