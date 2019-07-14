As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Boosted by $1.44 Million Its Position; Capital International Investors Holds Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 8,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,592 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 9,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS OBJECTIVE IS CLEAR: IRAN SHALL NEVER POSSESS ANY NUCLEAR WEAPONS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 23/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Sticking with Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 20/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Herjavec, also CEO of a major cybersecurity firm, gives his expert take on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 392,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.09 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.44 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 879,095 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 444,241 shares. Sectoral Asset owns 0.45% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 20,271 shares. Fund Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3.31% or 443,712 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 34,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,991 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.12% or 106,657 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 524,699 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 49,255 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pennsylvania-based Biondo Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 2.54% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.68% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.64% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $49.92 million activity. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $6.01M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. The insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold $5.94M. Silva Paul M had sold 4,215 shares worth $759,367 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,125 shares valued at $411,145 was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. Shares for $2.38 million were sold by Sachdev Amit on Monday, February 4.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Pn Adr (Petrobras) by 402,910 shares to 839,747 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 364,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4.24 million are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 1,769 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.56 million shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker invested in 0.07% or 4,159 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,902 were accumulated by Legacy Capital Inc. 86,700 are held by Rbf Cap Ltd. Investec Asset Limited reported 38,070 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested in 130 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,457 shares. Gm Advisory reported 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0.63% or 44,023 shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,972 shares to 52,308 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 457,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,188 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.