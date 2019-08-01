As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Raised Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 1,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $26.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1893. About 2.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $197.81. About 6.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Today’s Market Tumble Was About More Than Facebook’s Woes — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN INTERIOR MINISTRY SPOKESMAN SAYS IF THE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST FACEBOOK PROVE TRUE, IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video); 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Not Much to Love About Facebook, but Facebook Stock Is Still Cruising – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,566 shares to 431 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walmart’s Bid to Catch Amazon Will Lose $1 Billion This Year – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PinDuoDuo: This Is Why It’s Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

