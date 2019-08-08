As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Firsthand Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.98 Million; Trex Co (TREX) Position Held by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 87.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 82,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 177,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 95,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 19,796 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $184.66. About 1.52 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Role in Data Misuse Sets Off Storms on Two Continents; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman owns 6,784 shares. Buckingham Cap accumulated 33,889 shares. Senator Invest Group Ltd Partnership reported 955,000 shares. 4,216 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited. Asset reported 1.34% stake. Horseman Capital holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,100 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc owns 4,312 shares. 4.39M were reported by Artisan Partners Partnership. Fincl Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,494 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 1,498 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parsons Ri accumulated 4,357 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Com has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 270,570 shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trex Company Inc (TREX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “For P&G and Trex, the Outlooks Are Bright – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex Offers Free Recyclability Testing for Polyethylene Packaging Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Company Inc.: Trex Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management reported 794 shares stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.07% or 82,920 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 675 shares. Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 433,840 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 284,145 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank reported 96 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Agf America Incorporated holds 2.61% or 119,029 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 10,053 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 384 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Product Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aurora Counsel holds 0.92% or 28,239 shares in its portfolio. 337,153 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).