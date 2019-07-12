As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, First American Bank Upped Holding by $505,138; Highvista Strategies Has Upped Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding by $426,000; Stock Price Rose

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 23/05/2018 – European politicians were left dissatisfied by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance in Brussels; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Shorts Lack Courage of Their Convictions: Markets Live; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 531,471 shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VFIAX) by 41,972 shares to 172,419 shares, valued at $45.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VBIRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,235 were reported by Windsor Mngmt. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co has 1.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.83M shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 39,879 shares. Icon Advisers Company invested in 35,577 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.15% or 4,075 shares. 11,681 were accumulated by Schnieders Management Ltd. Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild And Company Asset Us holds 0.42% or 232,881 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsam (London) holds 7.13% or 295,996 shares in its portfolio. 3G Capital Limited Partnership owns 58,060 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.05% stake. 12,178 are held by Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc. 7,697 are held by Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.34% stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 41,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Com reported 3,138 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Nomura Holdg stated it has 3,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc has 223,347 shares. Pggm Invests owns 51,110 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com reported 268,972 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) stated it has 3 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors has invested 0.31% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Prelude Management Ltd Co reported 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviance Partners Limited Liability holds 0.59% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 14,365 shares. First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 0.18% stake.