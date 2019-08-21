As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Evanson Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Ares Management Position in Thl Credit (TCRD) Lowered by $3.22 Million

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Thl Credit Inc (TCRD) by 93.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 536,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 36,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 573,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Thl Credit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 20,164 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24 million, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.88. About 4.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio); 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL; 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS ALREADY TAKEN AWAY STAMOS’ RESPONSIBILITIES TO COUNTER GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED DISINFORMATION – REUTERS; 10/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook’s CEO faces off with Congress; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening; 21/03/2018 – Facebook and UK political consultancy sued in data storm; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video)

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. $9,648 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr.

