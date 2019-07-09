As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Cypress Funds Has Boosted Holding; Whirlpool (WHR) Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.93 Million as Share Price Declined

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 35.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 14,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,382 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 40,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 165,245 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $198.35. About 6.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 13/04/2018 – Thirty-two U.S. embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor Robert McNamee; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS CANCEL PLANNED FRIDAY BRATISLAVA DEMONSTRATION AFTER NEW CABINET APPOINTED – PROTESTERS’ FACEBOOK PAGE; 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M was sold by Cox Christopher K. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,050 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% or 5,263 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6.32M shares. Noven Fin Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 3,400 shares. National Pension Service stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Auxier Asset Management invested in 10,755 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 175,300 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 76,160 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Cap reported 170,838 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.65 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Lc has 4,164 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sun Life Incorporated owns 4,075 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 1.06% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Earnest Prtn Ltd stated it has 37 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 278 shares. 16,934 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 19,892 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stevens Mngmt LP holds 29,361 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Ok owns 20,850 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Taylor Asset Inc has invested 12.2% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.89M for 9.54 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 13,400 shares to 64,900 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

