As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Concorde Asset Management Has Increased by $513,187 Its Position; Dearborn Partners Has Raised Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $2.38 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 28,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 93,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 65,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 3.41 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Regulatory scrutiny could end up helping Facebook: Analyst; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Net $4.99B; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 28/03/2018 – 2 Facebook Risks That Seem Forgotten (The View From Silicon Valley) — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

