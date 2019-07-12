As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted by $1.73 Million Its Position; As Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ycg Upped Holding

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57M, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 1.49M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 10,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.41 million, up from 321,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 3.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WILL REFER FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 25/05/2018 – Ireland’s Abortion Referendum Becomes a Test for Facebook and Google; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. Shares for $11.76 million were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 52,393 shares to 361,205 shares, valued at $30.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 206,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,633 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).