As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Stake by $16.02 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) Shares Rose While Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Holding

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 1,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 113,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.94M, down from 115,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $195.68. About 1.24 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.50 million, up from 417,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 8.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data -; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 10/04/2018 – SocialFlow CEO Says Facebook Must Take Responsibility (Video); 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 20/03/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: British parliament summons #Facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg to explain claims that massive user

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.61 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.14 million were accumulated by Independent Franchise Prns Llp. Natl Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 7,111 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 21,350 were reported by Quadrant Management Ltd Liability. Regions Corp invested in 0.07% or 35,612 shares. Park Oh holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 12,506 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 35,602 shares or 0.53% of the stock. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.78% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 65,830 shares. Westwood Grp stated it has 19,232 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 1,825 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 200 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,283 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,753 shares to 144,038 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $56.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 72,407 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mcf Ltd holds 3,725 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sfmg Limited holds 15,430 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 116,760 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co invested 2.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 699,115 shares. Moreover, Polar Asset has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.73% or 549,284 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Lp owns 2.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 585,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 51,873 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 14,347 shares. 3,834 were accumulated by Grimes & Incorporated. Diversified Tru Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp has 1.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).