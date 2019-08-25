As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $363,208; Schlumberger (SLB) Stake Raised by Jacobs & Co

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 121,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 114,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96M shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 67,565 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc holds 0.08% or 13,390 shares. Edgar Lomax Communications Va reported 261,600 shares. Private Trust Communication Na holds 0.12% or 12,728 shares. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stanley invested in 29,260 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability holds 1% or 1.84 million shares. Anderson Hoagland & has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citigroup stated it has 1.14M shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 123,345 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Inv Mgmt LP accumulated 405 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 73 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,234 shares to 13,472 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,234 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A.