As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Bailard Has Decreased Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $421,675

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 39,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 143,649 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 182,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS RESPONSE TO FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance,” former company exec Mike Hoefflinger says. But says it’s more a lack of anticipating the future; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 01/05/2018 – Simon Cullen: #Breaking: Facebook is going to build a “clear history” button so users can delete their browsing history on the; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares to 302,114 shares, valued at $24.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,974 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.62% or 175,700 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In stated it has 43,831 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lincoln Corporation reported 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 1,715 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 96,192 shares. Amarillo Bankshares stated it has 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Perkins Coie reported 16,020 shares. 1,616 are owned by Mercer Advisers. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability owns 2,253 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.47% or 34,303 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 13,652 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Community National Bank Of Raymore reported 19,584 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Union Pacific Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital Management Lp has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Alyeska Invest Lp has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ami Investment Management accumulated 2.27% or 25,842 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Williams Jones Ltd Llc holds 208,786 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Meritage Management owns 61,792 shares. Bailard reported 143,649 shares. Capital Guardian Tru has 624,437 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,660 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 120,988 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc. Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd has 569,632 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Asset Management Inc invested in 0.38% or 2,984 shares. 170,838 were accumulated by Horan Cap Mngmt. Fred Alger Mgmt has 3.23M shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. 1,498 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,704 shares to 10,083 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).