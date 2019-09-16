As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Act Ii Management LP Cut Its Position by $960,000; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Position by $436,771

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 57,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Facebook, Inc; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.89% or 5,000 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.64% or 28,216 shares in its portfolio. Noven Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.28 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Ltd Com holds 46,837 shares. Deccan Value Invsts Limited Partnership owns 1.08 million shares. Blb&B Advisors stated it has 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,675 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has 1.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Financial In holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,360 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,763 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 87,088 shares. Duncker Streett & Co Incorporated invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colony Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 32,376 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.77% stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.