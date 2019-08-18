As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $4.16 Million; Martin & Company Holds Holding in Newell Brands (NWL)

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL GO FURTHER TO COMPLY WITH GDPR RULES-ZUCKERBERG; 24/05/2018 – Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp – TASS; 16/04/2018 – Zuckerberg testimony undermines Facebook stance in terrorism case -U.S. court filing; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Delays Preview Of Smart Speaker In Wake Of Data Scandal: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.59M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares to 18.05M shares, valued at $282.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bank & Trust invested in 0.95% or 85,183 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 13,698 were reported by Karp. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 78,740 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Interocean Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 18,258 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.03 million shares. Meridian Management has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dillon And stated it has 33,270 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc reported 31,855 shares. 42,943 were accumulated by Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated. Inr Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Milestone Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finance Advisory Serv owns 4,864 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Fincl Bank accumulated 17,617 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 501,337 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 41,560 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Comm Natl Bank invested in 0% or 21,055 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2.69M shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated holds 0% or 3,330 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 104,349 shares. Synovus Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 13,367 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 8.38 million shares. Seabridge stated it has 0.85% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cna Financial Corp holds 119,068 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Stifel Corp holds 209,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.