As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Stake by $1.31 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02 million, down from 41,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summe; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress:; 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 26/03/2018 – Polls find Americans are less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 71.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 10,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 4,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531,000, down from 15,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FCPT Closes Olive Garden Restaurant From Washington Prime for $3.2 million – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19,729 shares to 27,881 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Covetrus Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P 500 Ends Lower as White House China Plan Spooks Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Uses Smart Timing for Its Smart Glasses – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.