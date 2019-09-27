As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $4.73 Million; Bce (BCE) Shares Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lifted Holding by $854,415

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S GOVERNMENT TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER INVOLVEMENT BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2007 AND 2015 ELECTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 18,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 607,116 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.68M, up from 588,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 772,774 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 44,727 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $54.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,580 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.