As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Tiger Management Boosted Stake by $2.25 Million; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Upped Its Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) by $8.32 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 2.49M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66 million, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $186.67. About 7.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 20/05/2018 – Germany uses its past to try and police hate speech on Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Bespoke Analysis Report 2018 – Improve Ad Spend, Make Better Targeted Social Content – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Shareholders won’t force Zuckerberg’s hand in Facebook management; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Airlines: Beaten To A Pulp Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Management on Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 500 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 592,675 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 23,242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 160,020 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 51,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 112,007 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) owns 1,198 shares. Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 1,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 8,256 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc reported 19 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 4,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $76.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 5,880 shares. Tb Alternative Assets stated it has 57,000 shares. Robertson Opportunity Llc has 2.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,400 shares. North Mngmt reported 3,281 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Cap has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 30,017 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.87% or 651,199 shares. 2,299 are owned by Lbmc Inv. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 52,367 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,906 shares. Montag A & Assoc accumulated 2,077 shares. Horizon Investment Ser Llc has invested 2.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rnc Capital Mgmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 19,416 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.