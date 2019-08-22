As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised by $18.44 Million Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 111,100 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 437,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.98 million, up from 326,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,398 shares to 181,119 shares, valued at $33.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,405 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,398 shares to 181,119 shares, valued at $33.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,405 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,169 shares to 9,482 shares, valued at $955.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).