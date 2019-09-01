As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Harvard Management Co Lowered Its Position by $11.72 Million; Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Valuation Declined While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 34,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 337,953 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, up from 303,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07 million, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 21/03/2018 – Options Market Showing Little Fear of Facebook Fallout Spreading; 19/03/2018 – Connecticut Opens Probe Into Use of Facebook Data in Election; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Facebook extends fall as wider tech sector steadies; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated? @karaswisher, @CaseyNewton and @kurtwagner8 discuss on this week’s #TooEmbarrassed podcast; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 203,944 shares to 437,461 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B Riley Finl Inc by 380,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,972 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

