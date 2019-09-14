As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $3.26 Million; Marathon Capital Management Cut Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake by $674,802

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 412,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 450,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 6.34 million shares traded or 26.34% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58 million, down from 56,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 16/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Facebook posting from prison leads to new charges against federal inmate; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A tech headache for ESG investors; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 225,394 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 40,010 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 6.68M shares. Aperio Group Limited reported 1,424 shares. Lyon Street Ltd has 40,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 36,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs Llc has invested 0.67% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 24,743 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 5.27M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 85,497 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STC, LVS, ENPH – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Top, ’19 Shipment View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 5.94M shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Limited Liability holds 0.74% or 379,339 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru reported 33,328 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 31,441 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Lomas Capital Mngmt Lc reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71,224 shares. Overbrook holds 4.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 124,198 shares. North Mngmt Corporation has 3,281 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. David R Rahn Associate reported 6,590 shares. Security Trust Company has 13,489 shares. Strategic Advsr holds 1.97% or 26,854 shares. Luxor Group Lp holds 1.5% or 190,398 shares. Novare Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 48,961 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 25,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $46.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB).