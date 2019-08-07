As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Deccan Value Investors LP Has Decreased Position by $12.00 Million; Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 322.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 5,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 7,842 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 1,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 375,040 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $181.56. About 1.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube have recently come under fire for offensive search suggestions; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI can’t handle; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 20/03/2018 – NY, MASS. AGS SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK TODAY; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA DOESN’T PLAN TO EXCLUDE OR DECREASE FACEBOOK HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.