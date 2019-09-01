As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Increased by $531,532 Its Position; Cree (CREE) Stake Boosted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.34 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee; 13/04/2018 – Top EU chief on Facebook scandal: I have no doubt that other tech firms could have data issues; 19/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT SAYS LEGISLATURE WILL INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF “UNACCEPTABLE” MISUSE OF FACEBOOK FB.O USER DATA; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura has 295,383 shares. 117,421 were accumulated by Cambridge. 103,638 were accumulated by Broad Run Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Everence Capital Management owns 1.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,765 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management stated it has 3.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&R Cap Management Inc reported 14,825 shares. Harvest Inc invested in 0.1% or 1,975 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.13% or 53,267 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri reported 17,198 shares. Tdam Usa holds 35,921 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Weitz holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 433,500 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP has 10,168 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bristol John W And Inc Ny accumulated 2.06% or 449,825 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 109,597 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 358,549 shares to 3,701 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 303,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,963 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 8,280 shares to 70,975 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,258 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, James Invest Rech has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 570 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Citizens State Bank And holds 0.06% or 9,134 shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,650 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 14,632 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 14,767 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 734,797 shares. State Street has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 3.43M shares. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Company Ct accumulated 3.25M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 10,656 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 18,500 shares. Alps Inc holds 0.01% or 28,133 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).