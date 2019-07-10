As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Riverpark Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Friess Associates Has Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $5.42 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 283,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 1.72M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, down from 96,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 19.88M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Google to ban all ads related to Irish abortion referendum; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is investigating whether secretive firm Palantir had ‘improper’ access to user data; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its New Feed algorithm; 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 22/03/2018 – LAWMAKERS SAY FACEBOOK BRIEFED COMMITTEE STAFF YESTERDAY BUT ‘MANY QUESTIONS WERE LEFT UNANSWERED’; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG OUTLINES STEPS TO “PREVENT BAD ACTORS FROM ACCESSING PEOPLE’S INFORMATION”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Security holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,380 shares. Cullinan Assocs has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,755 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 340,328 shares. 1,237 are held by Advsr Ltd Company. Guild Invest invested in 3,256 shares. 35,542 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bell Natl Bank reported 1,262 shares. Route One Invest Lp has invested 6.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 55,908 were reported by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. Cibc Ww holds 0.29% or 372,146 shares in its portfolio.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares to 13,289 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. $1.35M worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde accumulated 6,933 shares. Ci Invests Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 380,981 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com reported 2,180 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 997,029 shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Central Secs owns 250,000 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stephens Ar reported 2,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 611 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 148,491 shares. Cardinal holds 1.22% or 49,152 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 0.09% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 119,055 shares. Adi Ltd Company reported 4,479 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,457 shares to 45,443 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).