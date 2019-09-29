As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Private Wealth Partners Upped by $1.39 Million Its Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 23,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 57,220 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 34,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 21,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is shuffling around its senior leadership in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Puzo Michael J has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,363 shares. Sageworth Trust has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 344 shares. Cambridge Tru invested in 2.06% or 203,391 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hendley &, a Ohio-based fund reported 38,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.08 million shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howe And Rusling holds 0.15% or 5,095 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 103 shares. 4,292 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,005 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 560,733 shares. King Wealth holds 0.17% or 3,228 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roosevelt Inv Gp Incorporated reported 2.38% stake.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Increase Dividend By 10% Effective In Fourth Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,820 shares to 46,330 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 60,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,875 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jabodon Pt, Nevada-based fund reported 15,379 shares. Rdl Inc reported 5,492 shares stake. Monroe Bancorporation Tru Mi invested in 1,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.39% stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 9.91M shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management reported 2.59% stake. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,930 shares. 80,828 were reported by Old Natl Retail Bank In. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,058 shares. Navellier Assocs holds 2,000 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% stake. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Fincl Ltd Llc holds 18,214 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 42,725 shares to 423,950 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook paper addresses challenge of portability vs. privacy – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 16, 2019.