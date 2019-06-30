As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Boosted Position; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $938,060

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 527 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 9,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has kept noticeably quiet in recent days amid a firestorm of privacy concerns and government probes following reports of massive data mishandling; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 28/03/2018 – BENIOFF: FACEBOOK SCANDAL SHOULD MAKE EVERY CEO LOOK IN MIRROR; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares to 165,537 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,897 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,296 shares to 4,379 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,541 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.