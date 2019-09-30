As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted by $5.63 Million Its Stake; M&T Bank Has Lifted Its General Mls (GIS) Position by $11.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $425.47M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 10.12 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio); 27/03/2018 – Activist state attorneys-general take on Trump and Facebook; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS PLANS FURTHER MEETING WITH FACEBOOK FB.O TO DISCUSS ITS ALGORITHMS’ IMPACT ON USERS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 2449944.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 220,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 220,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.58M, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 2.16 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FedEx Falls, Pets Are Paying Off – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 664 shares to 6,055 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,852 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 152,863 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Zeke Ltd Liability Company holds 16,608 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs holds 154,325 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. Spc Inc invested in 0.09% or 8,470 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 1,844 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 16,835 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 72,200 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 120,834 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corp reported 51,475 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.05% stake. Chesley Taft And Assocs Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Trust LP holds 0.18% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 0.6% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 38,488 shares. Welch Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 539,206 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 17,452 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Facebook Bets Big on Human Brains Controlling Computers – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks to Sell In October – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 24,448 shares to 138,115 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 611,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,892 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).