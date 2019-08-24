As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted by $3.11 Million Its Stake; Jackson Square Partners Increased Its Bio (TECH) Stake

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 33,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 882,634 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.25M, up from 849,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 18,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 259,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.21 million, up from 240,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS DRAWING TIGHTER LINES FOR HATE SPEECH IN ADS; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET) by 203,016 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $392.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,528 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Regions Corp has 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,383 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 3.49M shares. Swiss Bancshares has 68,811 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 22,389 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 274,317 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 882,634 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 720,090 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.78% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 8,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management reported 32,867 shares. Altimeter Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.55M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gladius Management Limited Partnership holds 77,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 2,244 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.26M shares. 44,743 were accumulated by Fagan. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,718 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 0.69% or 10,168 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert Assoc reported 53,833 shares stake. Overbrook Corp reported 124,429 shares stake. Granite Point Mgmt LP invested in 56,250 shares. Amer Rech & Mngmt holds 2,695 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 14.63M shares or 1.59% of the stock. Glenmede Comm Na reported 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 422,720 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $23.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).