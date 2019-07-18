As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Js Capital Management Boosted Position; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Cut Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 5,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29 million, down from 260,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Stamos has been a vocal advocate for investigating and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook and for increasing corporate responsibility in the tech world; 10/04/2018 – Sen. @tedcruz went hard after #MarkZuckerberg, implying that Facebook is biased toward conservatives: “Does Facebook consider itself a neutral public forum?” #MarkZuckerberg: Facebook is a “platform for all ideas; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SHOULD COOPERATE WITH PROBE: U.K; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of stock. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated has invested 4.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 148,240 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dragoneer Inv Grp Limited Com has invested 4.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bbr Prns Ltd Llc owns 34,121 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Psagot House Ltd holds 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 141,559 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 3.9% stake. Thompson Inv reported 32,653 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connable Office Inc holds 0.64% or 19,806 shares. Premier Asset Lc accumulated 71,568 shares. California-based Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisors reported 6,002 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Gru A S has invested 5.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 6,534 shares. 19,995 were reported by East Coast Asset Management Llc. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity invested in 0.7% or 638,882 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 7,374 shares. Parkside Comml Bank reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Associate invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd reported 21,316 shares stake. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 0.01% stake. Nomura invested in 0.05% or 63,860 shares. Tobam holds 0% or 421 shares. Whitnell Com invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 8,538 are held by Eastern Savings Bank. Fosun Limited owns 1,387 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 7,997 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 58,269 shares to 129,430 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).