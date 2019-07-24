As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Investment House Upped Holding by $2.24 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Boosted Its Holding by $640,240

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, up from 245,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 10.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77 million, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $203.38. About 16.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS CANNOT GET RID OF IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS POSSIBLE FOR ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER QUESTIONS VIA VIDEOLINK; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 12/04/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Returns From Washington; Facebook Time Spent Slips; E-Cig Ads Recall Big Tobacco Creative; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 06/04/2018 – Facebook in struggle to regain its balance

