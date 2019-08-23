As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Raised Stake; Etrade Capital Management Lowered Holding in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $311,745

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 2,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 5,932 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 8,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 84,821 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 73.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 76,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 181,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25 million, up from 104,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.57. About 1.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155 are owned by Ironwood Fin Llc. Sit Invest owns 1,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Llc holds 0.03% or 3,861 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com reported 6,684 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 15,159 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 16 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 322,920 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Churchill reported 55,172 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc owns 18,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag holds 12,139 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 266 were reported by Mufg Americas. Hanseatic invested in 281 shares. Pnc Svcs holds 344,623 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5,290 were reported by Thomas White Intl Limited.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10,639 shares to 19,284 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 5,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Invest Counsel Inc has 2.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roundview Lc owns 14,079 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Sit Assoc Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,305 shares. Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 13,552 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Mgmt invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillsdale Inc holds 0.02% or 1,430 shares. North American Management reported 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 802,149 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,596 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,172 shares. Amer reported 906,346 shares stake. 1.08M were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Ltd Co. The New York-based Private Cap has invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 5.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).