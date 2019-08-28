As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Srs Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Clark Capital Management Group Raised Its Miller Herman (MLHR) Stake by $1.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 116.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 910,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.14 million, up from 781,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 8.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS YET TO MEET WITH FACEBOOK OFFICIALS; 05/04/2018 – California pension system presses Facebook on data protection; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send two top execs to appear in front of UK lawmakers but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 13/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Facebook removes opioid ads; 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 44,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 112,545 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 68,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 205,797 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Ser Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 0.15% stake. M Secs stated it has 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.68 million shares. Fagan Associates accumulated 44,743 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 487,385 shares or 16.77% of the stock. Channing Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srb, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,411 shares. 2,457 are owned by Cadence National Bank & Trust Na. Capital holds 1.8% or 44.50 million shares. Sand Hill Ltd Liability reported 46,058 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38,006 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Abrams Cap Management Lp holds 4.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.02M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.72% or 20,448 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware stated it has 2.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20,554 shares to 88,805 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 185,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,279 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

