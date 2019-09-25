As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Upped Holding; Midas Management Has Increased Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $385,000; Market Value Declined

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.21. About 203,480 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 109,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12 million, up from 70,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $178.8. About 5.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 01/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Raises Another Question: Can There Be Too Much Privacy?; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Management Ltd Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,900 shares. Sumitomo Life Co holds 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 73,802 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,470 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp stated it has 1.41 million shares. 2,455 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants Incorporated. Chem State Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dock Street Asset Inc owns 61,400 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Somerset Gru Llc reported 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 80,172 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 2,648 shares in its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.32% or 12,096 shares. Ipg Inv Lc accumulated 44,971 shares. Blume Mgmt Inc holds 8,425 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania accumulated 47,715 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co owns 6,803 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 39,366 shares to 802,753 shares, valued at $56.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 34,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,232 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP holds 1.83M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 33,814 shares. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 0.03% or 9,483 shares. Blackrock reported 13.21M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Business Fincl Svcs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Trustmark Bancorp Department owns 9,050 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 661 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 350 were reported by Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv. Connors Investor Serv accumulated 11,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 1,242 shares. Fmr Lc holds 4.57 million shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd stated it has 156,506 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.59% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Choate Advsr reported 17,194 shares.