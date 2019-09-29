As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Upped Stake; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Has Boosted Stake

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $270.72. About 346,804 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 109,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12 million, up from 70,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Snap sinks as Facebook fallout ripples throughout tech; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FireEye, DXC Technology, Cigna, Ryder System, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Martin Marietta Materials â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Natural Resources Fund owns 7,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,816 shares. 99,825 were reported by Heritage Management. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Lc has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,880 shares. 78 are held by Tci Wealth Inc. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability reported 3,035 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp accumulated 4,144 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 157,591 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 20 were accumulated by Kistler. Confluence Inv Mngmt has 1.64% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Salem Counselors owns 13,490 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.06% or 12,900 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.22% or 29,108 shares in its portfolio.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,850 shares to 908,072 shares, valued at $84.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Regis Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accredited Investors Inc holds 3,990 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 17,379 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 3,578 shares in its portfolio. 57,110 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc. Palladium Prns Llc holds 0.54% or 40,353 shares. Towercrest Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Australia-based Platinum Inv Mgmt has invested 10% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 43,669 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 1.43% or 317,618 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 720,262 shares. 7,612 were accumulated by Bangor Savings Bank. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 41,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 259 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,835 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 20,373 shares to 947,578 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 71,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,065 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.