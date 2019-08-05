As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Eulav Asset Management Lowered by $1.18 Million Its Stake; Realty Income (O) Holding Has Raised by Dearborn Partners Llc

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, down from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $180.5. About 14.78 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video); 25/04/2018 – Jerome Taylor: Breaking: Facebook quarterly profit leaps 63% to $5 bn — @AFP; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp’s high number of daily active users and engagement could greatly benefit Facebook’s impression growth; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHARING FRIENDS’ DATA IN COMPLIANCE WITH FTC; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO says his own personal data was sold to third parties

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (O) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 11,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 395,050 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 383,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 1.17 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,243 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 83,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,935 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.26 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

