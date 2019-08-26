As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Buckingham Asset Management Cut Position; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Avenir Has Lifted Holding by $455,490

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $206.19. About 13.63 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $179.48. About 3.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 15/05/2018 – Hedge fund focused on fighting tech addiction dumps $80 million worth of Facebook; 11/04/2018 – From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.25 million are held by Creative Planning. Lynch And Associate In reported 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma reported 17,818 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 793,794 shares. Gibson Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2,378 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Choate Advisors accumulated 1.22% or 108,660 shares. Asset Strategies stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 54,842 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested in 3.46% or 82,138 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis R M holds 406,070 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp invested 4.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 1.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,050 shares. Allstate has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 178,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,129 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 7,905 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 27,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 134,249 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 545,802 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 332,413 were reported by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Davis Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 175,000 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 50,201 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 16,608 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 255 shares. Mai owns 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,657 shares. Motco accumulated 0.52% or 31,533 shares. Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 420,247 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 128,400 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 4,928 shares or 0.08% of the stock.