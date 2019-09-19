As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lowered by $901,824 Its Position; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Lowered by $514,180 Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 25,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 123,688 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 149,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 6.72M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 28/03/2018 – Facebook makes changes to make privacy policies more transparent; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 22/05/2018 – Activists turn tables on companies as EU privacy law comes in; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 26/03/2018 – Illinois AG: MADIGAN & 36 ATTORNEYS GENERAL DEMAND ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 15,845 shares to 33,490 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

