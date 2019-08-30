As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Allen Investment Management Lifted Position; As Unilever Plc (UL) Market Valuation Declined, Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 6,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 114,663 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 121,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 431,507 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “HAS ENGAGED WIDELY WITH ALL INVESTORS” AND EVEN THOUGH 1 OR 2 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, MOST SUPPORT DECISION; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 188,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 739,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.34 million, up from 551,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $183.97. About 3.74M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Holds Call on Privacy Efforts: LIVE; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 10/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match is a buy because threat from Facebook is not ‘material’: UBS; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS POSSIBLE FOR ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER QUESTIONS VIA VIDEOLINK; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 86,390 shares to 287,578 shares, valued at $24.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 20,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

