As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Glynn Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Increased Holding by $656,727 as Stock Value Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $163.58. About 360,501 shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA; 23/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) on Behalf of Investors; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares to 87,007 shares, valued at $21.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,983 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 10,168 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.79% or 16.80 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 28.12M shares. 630,014 are owned by Wedgewood Ptnrs. 41,900 were accumulated by Bainco. Moreover, Harvest Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,975 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,768 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 334,223 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farr Miller Washington Dc reported 176,369 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Td Mgmt Ltd Co holds 660 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company accumulated 11,619 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 155,918 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.