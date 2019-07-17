As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding by $5.14 Million; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Maintains Position in Union Pacific (UNP)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 50,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, up from 120,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.83. About 9.44M shares traded or 205.13% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $202.19. About 10.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 16/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes talks about guaranteed incomes on Recode Decode: transcript; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 11,938 shares to 61,204 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,006 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.

