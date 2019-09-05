As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, First American Bank Has Boosted Holding by $505,138; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Position

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 530,060 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $190.7. About 3.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jone; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Tell Congress Facebook Made `Big Mistake’ on Multiple Fronts; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS ON INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT ON FACEBOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 452,749 shares. Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 27,700 shares. 20,711 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Fir Tree Ltd Partnership has 0.82% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 19,360 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 171,622 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com accumulated 55,929 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 317,031 shares. 500 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) was bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 579,944 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 5.30 million shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc reported 0.86% stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 8.65 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 8,144 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% or 8,213 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 318,221 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.19% or 19,407 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,640 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 47,429 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rafferty Asset, New York-based fund reported 16,608 shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Company holds 0.06% or 25,515 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White Intl has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook adds privacy control for face recognition – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Q2 Showed Growth In All Key Metrics: Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebookâ€™s (NASDAQ:FB) proposed Libra currency could undermine the European Central Bankâ€™s ability to set monetary policy – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,683 shares to 182,039 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baird by 61,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,632 shares, and cut its stake in Federated (FMUSX).