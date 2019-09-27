As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Valuation Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered by $837,200 Its Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 448,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55M, down from 481,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28 million shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 01/05/2018 – Wowza Unveils ClearCaster Integration for Facebook Live Video Graphics, Production and Interactive Services; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 03/05/2018 – Facebook said last week that third-party apps would no longer be able to get certain kinds of data following the Cambridge Analytica controversy; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 09/04/2018 – Some Facebook users will see a message above that link to tell them their data may have been shared; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS ‘FOLLOWING UP’ WITH FACEBOOK ON OVERSIGHT OF APP DEVELOPERS, THIRD PARTIES THAT UTILISE THEIR PLATFORM; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenbrier Prns Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 450,000 shares. Opus Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,422 shares. Fosun Int owns 24,048 shares. 47,463 were accumulated by Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altimeter Cap Management Lp holds 19.84% or 3.75M shares. Impact Advsr Limited reported 36,275 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 11,830 shares. Financial Advisory Inc holds 4,572 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,478 shares. Neumann Lc owns 1,410 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,104 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 1.42 million shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $48.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Whistleblower Report Releasing Today? – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.95 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.