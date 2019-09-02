As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Position Maintained by Trust Company Of Virginia

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook suspends data analytics firm CubeYou – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 04/04/2018 – Facebook at Conference Call Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sure, Apple Stock Is Pricey, but Itâ€™s Still a Great Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 334,223 shares. Architects Inc holds 1.43% or 4,922 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 2.85M shares. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.13% or 6,176 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,062 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 92.61M shares. Monetta Services holds 2,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Limited Com owns 70,305 shares. Legacy Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.46% or 5,902 shares. New England Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,425 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated holds 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 19,407 shares. Swedbank has 1.64 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Sns Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 7,871 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monroe Commercial Bank & Tru Mi invested in 0.09% or 1,604 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,655 shares to 22,845 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,838 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 21,855 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Co reported 21,695 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Bank & Trust Department has 5,080 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co reported 566,794 shares. Moreover, Gould Asset Limited Liability Company Ca has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia Trust has 3,958 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 4,180 are held by Mairs & Power. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.63% or 236,149 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 557,026 shares. Navellier And Assoc has 20,502 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 1,219 shares stake. Monetta Finance Serv stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).