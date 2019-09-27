As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Position; Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 22,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 100,217 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99M, up from 77,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $178.56. About 6.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS MAY COVER ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS OF APPS’; 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook’s Board Amid User Data Disputes; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 220,951 shares. Hitchwood Cap Management LP owns 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 400,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 131,088 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8,326 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.36% or 160,751 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Mngmt Inc reported 0.91% stake. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd accumulated 627 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 0.22% stake. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited reported 472,553 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.49% stake. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 139,907 shares. Nomura Holding invested in 0.19% or 297,872 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,692 shares to 118,318 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,350 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Inc has invested 2.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0.71% or 27,523 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,104 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt holds 1,352 shares. Guardian Trust Communications reported 629,554 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Courage Management Ltd Co. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Gru invested in 180.68 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. Moreover, Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 44,971 shares. 6.26 million were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Comm The. Mufg Americas owns 116,760 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Asset Management Gp Lp reported 4.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hwg LP owns 8,492 shares.